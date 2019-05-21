Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Dorothy Jasulevicz. View Sign Service Information James M Margotta Funeral Home 1019 Main St Peckville , PA 18452 (570)-489-6622 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Dorothy Jasulevicz, 89, of Eynon, died Sunday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center, shortly after being admitted. She was the widow of Edward V. Jasulevicz, who died in 1998. The couple was married for 49 years.



Born in Riverdale, N.J., daughter of the late Donald and Nellie Turk Dow, she had been employed as a beautician. She resided in Eynon for most of her life. She was of the Christian faith.



She was a homemaker with many self-taught hobbies. She was caretaker for many wayward cats. She was a very strong and feisty woman who will be dearly missed but never forgotten.



She is survived by five children, Marlane Carcopo and husband, Bob, Wallace, N.C.; Ruth Minello, York, Pa.; and Pauline Williams and husband, John, Linfield, Pa.; sons, Edward M. Jasulevicz, Taylor; and Tobias Jasulevicz and wife, Elise, Pottstown; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Montgomery and Alice Groblewski; brother, Donald Dow; and stepbrother, Jack Sheffield.



The funeral will be Thursday with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. from the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Interment, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Funck's Restaurant.



Friends may call Thursday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. For online condolences, go to funeral home website.

