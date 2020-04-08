|
Joan Doud, 90, of Carbondale, died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was the widow of Montgomery Mills Doud, who died in 2013.
Born in Freeland, daughter of the late Ervin A. and Esther Rolls Schuster, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale. She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. Before retirement, she was employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry.
The family would like to thank doctors Bekele, Lundin and Fitzpatrick and their staffs; her caregivers, Kim Rucker, Patti Hopkins, Becky Canfield, and the staff at Allied Skilled Nursing Center for the compassionate care given to Joan. The family would also like to thank Joan's neighbors and special friends, Tom and Judy Balsavage and Mike and Barb Liuzzo for their friendship.
Surviving are her three children, David M. Doud and wife, Gwen, Carbondale; Bruce Doud, Lehighton; and Barbara Benkovic and husband, Mark, Harrisburg; four grandchildren, David J. Doud and wife, Megan, Waymart; Kelly Collins and husband, Tom, Vandling; Whitney Romberger and husband, Dean, Harrisburg; and Alyssa Bradley and companion, Matthew Szulanczyk, Arlington, Va.; five great-grandchildren, Thomas J. "T.J" Collins Jr.; Colby David Doud, Addison Griffin, and Ryan and Dylan Romberger; two sisters, Elaine VanLeuven, Carbondale; and Dorothy Barney, Clifford; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Lavern Schuster.
Due to current public health policy, private funeral services will be held with interment in Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.
Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 8, 2020