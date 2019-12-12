|
Joan E. Cuthbertson Pollish, 85, of Peckville, passed away Monday, Dec. 9. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert W. (Policicchio) Pollish Sr.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late George and Emily Rhodes Cuthbertson. She was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was a former member of the Church of the Good Shepherd.
She was employed in sales at the Globe Store.
She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
The family would like to express its gratitude for the help and care she received from her nursese and doctors.
Also surviving are a son, Robert Pollish Jr. and wife, Rose Mecca; a daughter, Michelle L. Pollish Anderson and husband, Brian; six grandchildren, Paul F. Tyrrell Jr., Nicole L. Walker, Justine Pollish; Robert W. (Policicchio) Pollish III and wife, Alaine; Cameron B. Anderson; and Michael Motsay and wife, Tonya Cleary; and great-grandsons, Angelo, Oliver, Sawyer and Lucchio R. Policicchio.
She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Deborah Tyrrell and Denise Anderson; and siblings, George, Leonard, Alice and Myrtle Cuthbertson.
The funeral will be private with no public viewing from the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 12, 2019