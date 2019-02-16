Joan E. Davis, 89, Mayfield, died Thursday morning at Forest City Nursing Center with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Leland Charles Davis Sr.
Born Monday, June 17, 1929, in Carbondale, Joan was the daughter of the late Floyd and Ruth Lee Daley. She was the laundry supervisor for the Jewish Home, Scranton, until her retirement. Joan loved all kinds of rabbits; ceramic, stuffed, you name it, and she also loved jigsaw puzzles.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Robin and husband, Robert Vail, Mayfield; Mary and husband, Carl Emrick, Scranton; son, Floyd Davis, Scranton; 13 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Teri Davis Rivera; son, Leland Davis Jr.; sister, Lois Loucks; and brothers, Harold Daley and Floyd Daley.
At Joan's request, there will be no viewing or visitation.
A graveside celebration of life service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald.
