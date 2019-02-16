Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan E. Davis. View Sign

Joan E. Davis, 89, Mayfield, died Thursday morning at Forest City Nursing Center with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Leland Charles Davis Sr.



Born Monday, June 17, 1929, in Carbondale, Joan was the daughter of the late Floyd and Ruth Lee Daley. She was the laundry supervisor for the Jewish Home, Scranton, until her retirement. Joan loved all kinds of rabbits; ceramic, stuffed, you name it, and she also loved jigsaw puzzles.



Joan is survived by her daughters, Robin and husband, Robert Vail, Mayfield; Mary and husband, Carl Emrick, Scranton; son, Floyd Davis, Scranton; 13 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Teri Davis Rivera; son, Leland Davis Jr.; sister, Lois Loucks; and brothers, Harold Daley and Floyd Daley.



At Joan's request, there will be no viewing or visitation.



A graveside celebration of life service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald.



For condolences, directions or to light a candle, please visit

Joan E. Davis, 89, Mayfield, died Thursday morning at Forest City Nursing Center with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Leland Charles Davis Sr.Born Monday, June 17, 1929, in Carbondale, Joan was the daughter of the late Floyd and Ruth Lee Daley. She was the laundry supervisor for the Jewish Home, Scranton, until her retirement. Joan loved all kinds of rabbits; ceramic, stuffed, you name it, and she also loved jigsaw puzzles.Joan is survived by her daughters, Robin and husband, Robert Vail, Mayfield; Mary and husband, Carl Emrick, Scranton; son, Floyd Davis, Scranton; 13 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Teri Davis Rivera; son, Leland Davis Jr.; sister, Lois Loucks; and brothers, Harold Daley and Floyd Daley.At Joan's request, there will be no viewing or visitation.A graveside celebration of life service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald.For condolences, directions or to light a candle, please visit www.RapochFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home

420 Church Street

Archbald , PA 18403

(570) 876-3908 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close