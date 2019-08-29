|
Joan Edna Frantz Lopez passed from this life on Saturday, Aug. 24, in Tulsa, Okla., at the age of 77.
She was born in Normal Square, Pa., and was the daughter of Hurbert Lee and Ethel Phoebe Frantz of Hometown, Pa. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Angelo David Lopez; and son, James Frantz Lopez.
Joan is survived by two sons, Charles E. Lopez and David A. Lopez, both of Tulsa; three daughters, Ruth N. Hoos, of Enid, Okla.; JoAnne M. Ely, of Tulsa; and Michelle L. Lopez, of Garland, Texas; sister, Janet Bailey; brother-in-law, John R. Lopez, of Tunkhannock, Pa.; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and countless nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with services held immediately after by Karen Rickaby from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, Pa. Interment will follow in Leach Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 29, 2019