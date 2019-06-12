Joan Ellen Gorel, 67, of Clifford Twp., passed away peacefully Tuesday after a long battle with illness at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. Joan is survived by her husband of 41 years, John "Jackie" Gorel.



Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Szymaszek Laskowsky, she was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Joan was a 1970 graduate of St. Rose High School, Carbondale, and a 1972 graduate of the Mercidian School of Nursing, Scranton. Joan loved being a nurse, and was often the caregiver for family and friends when they were ill.



Joan loved watching Hallmark movies, spending time with and taking care of her grandchildren, and most of all, watching her grandchildren in all of their sporting events. Even when being cared for in hospice, she was described as "spunky."



The family would like to thank Dr. Manahan, Dr. Haley, DaVita Dialysis and Great Valley Cardiology for the care given to Joan. The family would especially like to thank the nurses and staff of Allied Services Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care given to Joan.



Also surviving are a son, John Gorel and fiancée, Katrina Mrakovich, Carbondale; two daughters, Jamie Lee White and husband, Adam, Clifford Twp.; and Jennifer Gorel, Carbondale; six grandchildren, Julia, Johnny, Taylor, Quinn, Liam and Layne; three sisters, Shawne Barrese, Alicia Carlo and Janet Calzola; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Laskowsky Bujake.



The funeral will be Saturday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment will follow in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.



