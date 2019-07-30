|
Joan G. Walsh Conlin, 85, of the Greenwood section of Scranton, died Sunday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore after an illness.
Her husband of 40 years was Joseph F. Conlin, who died in January. Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Walsh and Mary Walsh Newton. A member of Divine Mercy Parish in Minooka, Joan was a devotee of St. Ann.
A graduate of Scranton Technical High School and a member of the Certified Professional Secretaries Association, for many years she served as the assistant to the publishers of The Scranton Times-Tribune.
As the matriarch of her family, Joan was always there in times of need. Indeed, she was the rock of refuge many sought in times of personal challenge. Joan was very devoted to her Catholic faith and greatly appreciated the spiritual support of her ministerial visits with Peter Lemoncelli throughout her illness. Her great devotion to St. Ann inspired her to attend the novena for over 50 years.
A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joan is survived by two daughters, Kathy and husband, Walter Stocki Jr. (Old Forge); and Mary Hamilton (Aston, Pa.); and a son, George Nicodem (Scranton); four grandchildren, Walter III and Patrick Stocki; Joan Hudecheck and husband, Justin; and Jean Hamilton; a great-grandson, Brayden Stocki; two sisters, Catherine Harrity (Peckville); and Jean Boam and husband, Gary (Roaring Brook Twp.); a brother, William Newton, of Hughestown; sister-in-law, Joan Walsh (Scranton); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Gregory and Joseph Walsh; and a sister, Ann Carmadella.
The funeral will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church, celebrated by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor, followed by entombment in Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton PA 18505. The family requests that those attending the funeral on Thursday please proceed directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica, 1233 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Published in Scranton Times on July 30, 2019