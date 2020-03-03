Home

August J. Haas Funeral Home, Inc.
202-204 Pittston Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-4064
Joan Greco Castelli

Joan Greco Castelli Obituary
Joan Greco Castelli, RN, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, at Moses Taylor Hospital, with her loving husband Richard Castelli, and nephew, Dr. Joseph Greco, MD, at her side.

She was director of nursing at Pittston State Hospital School of Nursing.

Joan was close with her entire family, especially Dr. Joseph, and Dr. John Greco and his wife, Maureen, and their family, also her husband's family, her late brother-in-law, Al Castelli and his family.

Joan also leaves behind, her sister-in-law, Rosemary Greco; several nieces and nephews that she loved very much, and they loved her dearly in return; she will be missed by all who knew her.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Frank Greco; two sisters, Mary and Beatrice Greco.

The funeral will be Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Paul of the Cross Parish at Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton. Interment will follow at the Italian-American Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects at the church starting at 9, and continuing until the time of the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care of the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave. Please visit the funeral home website for information.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 3, 2020
