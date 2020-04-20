|
|
Joan H. Wolfe, 90, of Scranton, died April 14 at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was the widow of Thomas F. Wolfe. Born on March 9, 1930, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Paul August and Alma Anne Pittack Grabowski. She attended Scranton Technical High School and, before retirement, she worked at the Button Mill in Scranton.
She was a longtime member of Holy Name of Jesus Church, currently St. John Neumann Church Parish. Joan enjoyed quilting, sewing, playing bingo, going to the casino, shopping and baking. She would often be found in her kitchen trying out some new recipe or making an old-time favorite.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Roger Scott, the nurses and doctors at Geisinger Community Medical Center for their compassion and kindness during this difficult time. You are all true heroes.
Surviving are sons, Louis J. and wife, Geraldine, Chinchilla; Paul A. and wife, Donna; Thomas M. and wife, Mary Jean; James P. and wife, Diann; and daughter, Barbara J. Scott and husband, Jeffrey, all of Scranton; grandchildren, Sean, Ryan, Kelly Wolfe, Christopher and Jason Hopf, Lindsay Griffiths, Thomas Wolfe, Michael and Jamie Kizis, and Morgan Scott; 20 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, James "Jay" Wolfe and sister-in-law Jean Wolfe; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Brian R. Wolfe; two sisters, Eleanor Gilday and Dorothy McCawley; brother-in-law, Anthony J. Wolfe; and sister-in-law, Shirley A. Wolfe.
Due to the current health situation, private graveside services were held at the Cathedral Cemetery by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor, St. John Neumann Parish.
Arrangements were under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 20, 2020