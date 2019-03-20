Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Johnson. View Sign

Joan Johnson, 79, of West Chester, formerly of Moscow, passed away Tuesday, March 12, at Chester County Hospital. She was the widow of Claire "Johnny" Johnson.



Born in Moscow, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Margaret (Zurcher) Flyte. Joan loved cooking and baking for her family and friends. Her greatest joy was spending time and making memories with her grandchildren.



Joan is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Johnson, M.D., and her husband, Robert Gusciora, of Malvern; her grandchildren, Matthew and Kira Gusciora; her sister, Peggy Puzzuti and her husband, James, of Moscow; her brothers, Walter Flyte and his wife, Shirley, of Moscow; and John "Jack" Flyte and his wife, Marie, of Spring Brook Twp.; her sister-in-law, Jo Anne Flyte, of Spring Brook Twp.



She was also preceded in death by her brother, Frederick Flyte.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, at 11:30 a.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp., to be conducted by Pastor Eric Luczak.



Visitation will be from 10 until the time of the service at the funeral home.



To share your fondest memories of Joan, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.

