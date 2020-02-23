Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Joan (Rode) Kempf

Joan (Rode) Kempf Obituary
Joan Kempf, 81, of Taylor, Pa., formerly of Edgewater, N.J., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Joan was born on May 28, 1938, in New York, N.Y. She retired as a bookkeeper.

Joan is survived by her sons, Paul and Peter; and her daughters, Tina, Mary, Karen and Jenny. Also a brother, Edward Rode; granddaughters and great-granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her loving sons, Walter, Mark and Andy.

Joan loved to shop and needlepoint along with watching "NCIS." Her family was her true joy in life. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of everyone she interacted with.

Private celebration of life arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 23, 2020
