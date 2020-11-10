Home

Joan Kenney Woodbridge Obituary

Joan Kenney Woodbridge was called home by the Lord on Nov. 8, 2020. She died peacefully of natural causes after enduring many years of Alzheimer's disease. She is the mother of six children, Jack Woodbridge, of Scranton; Stephen Woodbridge (Joanne), of Exton, Pa.; Michael Woodbridge (Michelle), of Wilmington, Del.; Joanne W. Kearns (Kevin), of Great Falls, Va.; and Gregory Woodbridge (Heather), of Lancaster, Pa. She was predeceased by her husband, John F. Woodbridge; her son, Kenneth J. Woodbridge; and all of her Kenney siblings, Edward, Mildred, Arthur, Thomas, Grace, Betty and Walter. Joan loved her 10 grandchildren: Joseph (Molly), Daniel, Justin, Conner, Lauren, Kevin, Erin, Siobhan, Delaney and Liam. She had many nieces and nephews who loved her so much.

Joan was a proud Scrantonian, a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, and a faithful member of St. Ann's Monastery Church where she volunteered yearly at the St. Ann's Novena. Joan was retired, previously employed by the Scranton School District at South Intermediate School.

She was known to offer a nice cup of tea to all who entered her kitchen, and was notorious for her sense of humor, for her kindness to those less fortunate and for her love of children. She enjoyed many friendships throughout her 90 years of life, and her family is comforted with the thought that she will reunite with her friends and family in Heaven.

Although Alzheimer's disease took a great deal from Joan, it gave her family the opportunity to see God's love in action through her many friends, Rundle Street neighbors, and community who supported and lovingly cared for her all along the journey. A special note of gratitude to Maureen Duffy, Denise Trotta and Amelia, Barb Sample and the staff at Terry's Diner who, with compassion and warmth, lightened the load of her care. We are also grateful to the staff of Sunrise of Exton, St. Martha Center, Downingtown, and Compassus Hospice who cared for her daily for the last few years of her life.

A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica, followed by interment at Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Ann's can be made in Joan's name. However, the best way to honor her memory is to be kind to each other and to help your neighbor in need.

Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.


