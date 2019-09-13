|
Funeral Services have been scheduled for Joan L. Osborne, 87, of Scranton, who died Thursday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of William P. Osborne, who died Oct. 30, 2015.
The funeral will be conducted Monday at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.
A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition of this newspaper.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 13, 2019