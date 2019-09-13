Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank M. Regan Funeral Home
715 Linden St.
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 344-6041
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frank M. Regan Funeral Home
715 Linden St.
Scranton, PA 18510
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
800 Taylor Ave
Scranton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan L. Osborne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan L. Osborne Obituary
Funeral Services have been scheduled for Joan L. Osborne, 87, of Scranton, who died Thursday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of William P. Osborne, who died Oct. 30, 2015.

The funeral will be conducted Monday at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.

A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition of this newspaper.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now