Joan L. Rochinski, 89, a resident of Lackawanna Health & Rehab Center, and formerly of Dickson City, died Thursday at the center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Rochinski, who died Oct. 25, 1986, and she is survived by her longtime companion, Tony Phillips.
Born in Peckville, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret Krukovitz Jacobs, and she was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, along with being a former member of its Christian Mothers Society. She was a graduate of Dickson City High School and received a B.S. degree in elementary education from Marywood University. She was employed by the Dickson City School District as an elementary librarian, and retired from the Scranton Boys Club as a kindergarten teacher. She was also a member of the Scranton Cultural Center.
Joan was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who always put others first. She was an avid gardener, antique collector, very artistic, and she never yelled. She enjoyed polka and ballroom dancing with her partner, Tony, and she was the family's trustworthy babysitter. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her family would like to thank the staff at the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center, and the staff of AseraCare Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Surviving is a daughter, Lory Ford and husband, Andrew, Aquasco, Md.; a son, Brian Rochinski and companion, Lauren MacCallum, Dickson City; daughter-in-law, Kim Rochinski, Scott Twp.; grandchildren, Chief Warrant Officer Dustin Prete, USCG; Joseph Rochinski and wife, Nicole; Kelly Golden; Nick Rochinski and fiancée, Michelle; Kyle Rochinski; Ben Rochinski and wife, Dana; Samantha Craig and husband, Ryan; and Art Thomas; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Jack Jacobs, Dickson City; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City.
Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City. Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 14, 2019