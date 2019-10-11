|
Joan Lee Rudisill (Place), of Southampton, Pa., passed away peacefully on Oct. 8, 2019.
She was born in Scranton, Pa., the daughter of the late John and Hazel Place of Clarks Summit, Pa. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Laren Henry Rudisill; her twin brother, John Place; and his wife, Barb Place.
She is survived by her son, Craig Rudisill, and his wife, Leslie, and her grandchildren, Alexandria and Christopher. She is also survived by her devoted sister, Shirley Rosencrance (Place); nieces, Patricia Cockerill, Nancy Neuman and Lynn Rother; nephews, Stanley Phillips and John Charles (JC) Place; and many great nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joan graduated from Abington Heights High School and Lock Haven University with a degree in elementary education. She taught for 32 years in the Centennial School District (Bucks County, Pa.) at Leary Elementary School and McDonald Elementary School.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at noon, with services by Marian Meyer at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Friends may call Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joan's name to the Sacred Heart Hospice, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 11, 2019