Joan Louise Augustine, 85, passed away Aug. 8 at her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Benjamin Augustine.
She was the daughter of the lake Frank and Jennie Cook.
Joan devoted her life to her family and friends. She always sought to bring sunshine into other people's lives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Darlene Augustine-Dear and husband, Stephen, of Rochester, N.Y.; granddaughter, Rebecca Dear; sisters, Pearl Ravatt, of Knoxville, Tenn.; Irene Paglione, Columbus, N.J.; Arlene Dobrosielski and husband, Richard, of Pinehurst, N.C.; Carol Koenig and husband, Ed, of Phoenixville, Pa.; Barbara Strunk, of Tunkannock; brother, Harry Cook, of Dear Park, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Grace Augustine, of Old Forge, Pa.; Theresa Cook, of Columbus, N.J.; Joan Cook, of Bordentown, N.J.; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Joan was preceded in death by brothers, Robert, Jerome and Richard Cook; sister, Thelma Kunz; brothers-in-law, Fred, John and Louis Augustine, Robert Ravatt, Carl Paglione and James Strunk; sisters-in-law, Rose Cappucci, Theresa Aulisio and Margaret Augustine.
The family wishes to thank her longtime aide, Lisa Sylver-Talevski and the staff of Lifetime Care, Home Health Care and Hospice for their care of Joan.
Family and friends are invited to attend Joan's celebration of life service, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at noon from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Interment will follow in Lynn Cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 21, 2019