|
|
Joan M. Dobitsch, 83, of Salem Twp., died Friday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit in Dunmore after an illness. She was the wife of Julius J. Dobitsch Sr.
Born Oct. 14, 1936, in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Campbell, Joan was a member of St. Eulalia's Church in Roaring Brook Twp.
Joan was a mountain of a woman, and a gift from God for her family and friends. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. She will be dearly missed.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Julius J. Dobitsch Jr. and wife, Edith, Clifford Twp.; Kathleen M. Hertzog and husband, Gregory, Lake Ariel; Sandra L. Gillette and husband, Richard, Salem Twp.; David B. Dobitsch and wife, Cynthia, Langhorne; Christopher J. Dobitsch and wife, Lisa, Sterling Twp.; and Daniel M. Dobitsch and wife, Frances, Wilmington, Del.; 13 grandchildren, Jules, Frances, Dennis, Shawn, Jeffrey, Richard, Nicholas, David, Danielle, Stephanie, Christopher, Isla and Cora; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother, Lawrence Campbell, Cape May, N.J.; and sister, Mary M. Palo, Astin Twp.
She was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Carol Campbell; and brother-in-law, James Palo.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp. Interment and committal prayers will be conducted in Hollisterville Cemetery, Salem Twp.
Friends will be received Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 26, 2019