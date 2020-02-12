|
|
Joan M. Joyce, 88, of Scranton, died Friday, Jan. 31, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Joan was born April 8, 1931, in Scranton, the daughter of the late Jerome and Ann Joyce. Joan worked and retired from Pennsylvania Bell/AT&T and was a devout Roman Catholic.
Joan is survived by her sister, Catherine; her nephews, Jerome, Scranton; Patrick, Las Vegas; and Thomas and wife, Erika, Clarks Summit. Joan will also be remembered by her adoring great-nieces, Gabriella and Giulianna Joyce.
Joan was preceded in death by her brother, Jerome; and sister-in-law, Margaret Joyce.
A Mass will be celebrated Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica chapel, Scranton.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 12, 2020