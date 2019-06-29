Joan M. Ksiazek, of Waverly, died on Wednesday at Abington Manor. She was the widow of Thomas C. Ksiazek Sr.



Born in Scranton, daughter of Michael P. and Barbara E. Glinsky, she was a graduate of St. Patrick High School class of 1956 and Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing.



She is survived by a daughter, Leanne Ksiazek, V.M.D., Westhampton, Mass.; and partner, Sandra; two sons, Thomas C. Jr. and wife, Leigh Ann, South Abington Twp.; and Gregory and wife, Ellen, Olyphant; four grandsons, Jamie and wife, Michelle; Nicholas, Tyler and James; a granddaughter, Cassandra; a great-granddaughter, Evelyn; a sister, Barbara Sochovka, Taylor; a brother, Michael and wife, Patricia, Olyphant; brother-in-law, Raymond and wife Ann, Colorado; a sister-in-law, Christine, Colorado; many nieces and nephews.



She was a member of the Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green. She was also a member of the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association. Before retiring, she worked at Clarks Summit State Hospital, where she was a nursing supervisor.



The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Gregory's Church, Clarks Green, to be celebrated by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp.



Friends may call Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant, PA 18447.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; griffinpondanimalshelter.com; or to Penn Transplant Institute c/o Penn Medicine Development & Alumni Relations, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.



Online condolences can be made at www.GlinskyFuneralHome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 29, 2019