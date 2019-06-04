Joan M. Quinn Cottone, 90, of Dunmore, passed away peacefully at her home June 2, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband of more than 60 years, Judge S. John Cottone, who passed on Aug. 19, 2017.



Joan was born at the family home in Jessup to the late Mae Barrett and Joseph L. Quinn. She was raised in the Nativity section of Scranton and graduated from St. Mary's High School. She furthered her studies as a continuing education student at both the University of Scranton and Marywood College. Joan was a member of St. Paul's Church for over 60 years.



Prior to staying home to raise her children, Joan worked as a receptionist and in advertising alongside her beloved father at Stoehr and Fister Furniture Store in Scranton. She also worked for the Lackawanna County Voter Registration Office. Her community service included St. Paul's Altar and Rosary Society, president of the Lackawanna Lawyers Wives Association, board member of the Visiting Nurse Association, a member of Scranton Prep Mother's Club, St. Paul's Home School Association, Century Club of Scranton, and a lifetime member of St. Joseph's Center Auxiliary.



Joan is survived by two sons, Dr. John J. Cottone and wife, Rosemary, of Scranton; and Paul Cottone and wife, Trisha, Clarks Summit; two daughters, Anne Grady and husband, attorney Joseph, Scranton; and Mary Hawley and husband, Jeff, Clarks Green.



Joan was a dear grandma to John Cottone, and wife, Dawn, Longmont, Colo.; Michael Cottone and wife, Christine, Clarks Green; United States Army Capt. David Cottone and wife, Jackie, Amarillo, Texas; Marie Cottone, Scranton; Faith Hawley, Clarks Green; Julia Kopko and husband, attorney Stephen, Clarks Summit; Mariah Hawley, Clarks Green; and Christian Grady, Scranton. Joan deeply loved her five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Allie, Ethan, Michael and James Cottone.



Joan is also survived by two sisters, Ann Cadden, Pittston; and Frances Hale and husband, Don, Altamonte Springs, Fla.; brother-in-law, Robert Collins, Mendham, N.J.; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Quinn, Scranton; and Jane Quinn, Dunmore; along with numerous nieces and nephews of the Quinn and Cottone families.



She was also preceded in death by her sister, Marie Collins; brothers, Joseph E. Quinn and Thomas P. Quinn; and brother-in-law, Paul Eugene Cadden.



The family would like to thank Genovaite Vaitkeviciene for all the love and kindness shown to Joan and all of her extended family.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Everyone attending the funeral Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to church.



The family will receive family and friends at St. Paul's Church on Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. Interment will be at the Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements are under the care of the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 120 S. Main Ave, Scranton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested for St. Paul's Wish List Fund, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or to the donor's favorite charity.



