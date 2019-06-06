Home

Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc.
120 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 344-5662
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Paul's Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
1510 Penn Ave
Scranton, PA
Joan M. Quinn Cottone Obituary
Funeral services have been scheduled for Joan M. Quinn Cottone, 90, of Dunmore, who passed away peacefully at her home June 2, surrounded by her loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Everyone attending the funeral Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to church.

Interment will be at the Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements are under the care of the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 120 S. Main Ave, Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested for St. Paul's Wish List Fund, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or to the donor's favorite charity.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 6, 2019
