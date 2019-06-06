|
Funeral services have been scheduled for Joan M. Quinn Cottone, 90, of Dunmore, who passed away peacefully at her home June 2, surrounded by her loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Everyone attending the funeral Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to church.
Interment will be at the Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements are under the care of the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 120 S. Main Ave, Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested for St. Paul's Wish List Fund, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Scranton Times on June 6, 2019