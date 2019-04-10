Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M. Reif. View Sign

Joan M. Reif, 88, died April 3 at Holy Family Residence, where she resided. She was the widow of Edmund Reif and the couple was married for more than 49 years.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Robert W. Sr. and Loretta Lonsdorf Geiger, she was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish until its closure and was a graduate of St. Mary's High School. She was employed as a data processer at Acme Fast Freight and retired from Moses Taylor Hospital.



She enjoyed listening to music with her husband, and she appreciated her friends and caregivers at Holy Family Residence. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who adored her grandchildren.



Surviving are two daughters, Mary Lynn Lucas and husband, Robert; and Paulanne Kraus and husband, Charles, all of Scranton; three grandchildren, Maegen Taylor, Mackenzie Lucas and Robert J. Lucas, USAF.; two great-grandsons, Evan Brink and Robert James Lucas; a great-great-granddaughter, Lennox Rose Lucas; a sister, Mary Grace Carpenter, California; and nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert W. Geiger Jr. and Jack Geiger.



A blessing service will be conducted Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., by the Rev. E. Francis Kelly. Inurnment, private in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery.



Friends may call Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2500 Adams Ave., 18509. To leave an online condolence, visit

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2019

