Joan M. Skrutski, 67, a resident of Green Ridge Assisted Living in Scranton, died Tuesday morning at Linwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Born Nov. 21, 1952, she was the daughter of the late William and Catherine McGettigan Skrutski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue, Scranton. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Arrangements entrusted to Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor; www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020