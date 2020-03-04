Home

Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
157 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-0630
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Paul's Church
Penn Avenue
Scranton, PA
View Map
Joan M. Skrutski


1952 - 2020
Joan M. Skrutski Obituary
Joan M. Skrutski, 67, a resident of Green Ridge Assisted Living in Scranton, died Tuesday morning at Linwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Born Nov. 21, 1952, she was the daughter of the late William and Catherine McGettigan Skrutski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue, Scranton. Inter­ment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Arrangements entrusted to Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor; www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020
