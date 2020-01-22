|
Joan Marie (Tyrrell) English, formerly of Scranton, Pa., living most recently in North Carolina, passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved children on Sunday, Jan. 19. Joan was predeceased by the love of her life, Joseph Robert English; and her firstborn daughter, Mary Ellen. Left with the impact of her incredible legacy of love, are her children: Joseph English and spouse, Alison, of Marietta, Ga.; Maura English Silverman and spouse, Steve, of Cary, N.C.; and Jane English Flood and spouse, Vincent, of Westerly, R.I. Her purpose and pride were her 12 grandchildren, who will remember Grandma Joan for her bonding, playful nature and generosity of time and interest in their lives. Joan also leaves behind her loving, younger brother, Robert Tyrrell, of Bethesda, Md.; and is reunited with Bob's beautiful wife, Claudia, who was called to be with her Lord in 2014. Also surviving are her sisters (in-law), Helen English Tini (and husband, Dante) and Judy English, of Scranton; and her many nieces and nephews.
Joan was born on May 25, 1939, in Allentown, Pa., to Joseph and Sally (Gallagher) Tyrrell. She was raised in a busy, loving home in Scranton, graduating from St. Patrick's High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, as Joan followed her calling to be a registered nurse. Joan and Joe raised their family in Johnson City, N.Y., where she worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, IBM, SUNY Binghamton and Riverfront Medical Center. Countless individuals were graced by her innate caregiving and tendency to come to the aid and support of anyone in need. Upon retirement, Joan and Joe returned to their childhood hometown and rejoined St. Patrick's Church in West Scranton. Of strong Roman Catholic faith, Joan remained involved in church activities and continued to give of herself to many volunteer positions, committees and those interests of her children and grandchildren. Relocating to North Carolina in 2010, Joan enjoyed the continuation of beautiful friendships near and far and cherished connections with her family. She will be remembered for her fierce determination, perseverance and the ability to inspire all whom she encountered.
Funeral services are scheduled to begin Saturday at 9:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St. in Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial will follow at the Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her honor can be sent to Triangle Aphasia Project Unlimited, 171 High House Road, Suite 11, Cary, NC 27511, or online at www.aphasiaproject.org. To appreciate Joan's incredible journey over the past decade, see the following link: https://www.aphasiaproject.org/12-days-of-tap-2019-day-4/
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 22, 2020