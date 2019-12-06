|
Joan Marie Molnar Gohsler, 71, Jacksonville, N.C., formerly of Peckville, died unexpectedly Dec. 1 at her mother's home in Peckville.
Born in Scranton, daughter of Joan Negvesky Kelley and the late John Molnar, she was a graduate of Blakely High School.
Also surviving are two sons, Dave Gohsler and Bob Gohsler; three daughters-in-law, Stephanie, Kirsten and Wilma; a sister, Charlotte DeStefano and husband, Phil Jr.; and 10 grandchildren, Tiffany, Jocelyn, Drake, Brandon, Blake, Grayson, EmmaSue, Brayden, Tristan and Stephen.
Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 6, 2019