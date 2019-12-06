Home

Robert E Decker Funeral Home
Joan Marie Molnar Gohsler, 71, Jacksonville, N.C., formerly of Peckville, died unexpectedly Dec. 1 at her mother's home in Peckville.

Born in Scranton, daughter of Joan Negvesky Kelley and the late John Molnar, she was a graduate of Blakely High School.

Also surviving are two sons, Dave Gohsler and Bob Gohsler; three daughters-in-law, Stephanie, Kirsten and Wilma; a sister, Charlotte DeStefano and husband, Phil Jr.; and 10 grandchildren, Tiffany, Jocelyn, Drake, Brandon, Blake, Grayson, EmmaSue, Brayden, Tristan and Stephen.

Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrange­ments by the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 6, 2019
