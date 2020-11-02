Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Joan Bryer
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Gregory
330 N. Abington Rd.
Clarks Summit, PA
Joan Marie Russin Bryer

Joan Marie Russin Bryer

Joan Marie Russin Bryer, 87, of Gainesville, Fla., formerly of Fleetville, Pa., returned home Friday, Oct. 30. Joan was the widow of Januarius "Jim" Bryer and the daughter of the late Peter and Josephine Luchansky Russin.

She is survived by a son, David Bryer, Dallas, Texas; granddaughters, Rebecca Seamans "pussy cat," Factoryville, Pa.; and Holly VanVarick, Honesdale, Pa.; three great-grandchildren and the lights of her life, Isabelle, Connor and Jayden; niece, Michelle Russin Zabel and her husband, Chris; nephews, Richard Russin and his wife, Mildred, High Springs, Fla.; and Robert Russin and his wife, Delfina, Palm Coast, Fla.; niece, Jennifer Thiesen, Martinsburg, W.Va.; great-nephew, Scott Bryer and his wife, Jennifer, York, Pa.; sister-in-law, Shirley Russin, Scotdale, Pa.; her very dear friends, Dolores Beichler, and Brigadier General Carl Reese, M.D. and his wife, Valerie, Hummelstown, Pa.; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, Joan was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Bryer; and a daughter, Ruth B. Seamans; infant sister, Josephine Russin; brothers, Francis Russin and his wife, Madge; and Donald Russin.

When Joan moved to Gainesville, Fla., she resided with her niece, Michelle and husband, Chris, her caregivers and "angels without wings," who unselfishly took care of and loved her dearly.

Joan was a kind woman who always put everyone's needs before her own. She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. from Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Summit. All of those attending Mass are asked to go directly to church. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Jessup.

Friends may call Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to COPS (Concerns of Police Survivors) at concernsofpolicesurvivors.org.


