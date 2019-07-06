Joan N. Crawford, 88, of Jermyn, died Wednesday at Moses Taylor Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James B. Crawford.



Born in Peckville, daughter of the late Emery R. and Edna Hines Eastlake, she graduated from Jermyn High School in 1948. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Jermyn and a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed shopping and eating at Alexander's. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be truly missed by all.



Also surviving are a son, James, Jermyn; a granddaughter, Jennifer L. Williams and husband, Kevin, Eynon; a grandson, John J. Ross and fiancée, Lindsey, Jermyn; four great-grandchildren, Kevin and Ethan Williams, and Abby Jane and Leah Ross; a son-in-law, John Ross, Jermyn; and nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jane E. Ross; and a brother, Emery L. Eastlake.



Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, with the Rev. Linda Eckersley officiating. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale.



Friends may call Monday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 520 Washington Ave., Jermyn, PA 18433.

Published in Scranton Times on July 6, 2019