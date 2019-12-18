|
Joan Negvesky Kelley, born Nov. 7, 1926, died Sunday of natural causes at the grand age of 93. She was the wife of the late Robert Francis Kelley, who preceded her in death.
Joan was the daughter of the late Felix and Frances Bagnick Negvesky. She was the last survivor of 14 children. She attended Blakely High School. Before her retirement, she worked in the local garment industry, was a prep cook at Elby's Big Boy Restaurant, Dunmore, and also cooked for the priests at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore. She was also a member and lector at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville.
Surviving are a daughter, Charlotte DeStefano and husband, Philip Jr., Scranton; four grandchildren, Philip DeStefano III, Jennifer Nemeth, David Gohsler and Robert Gohsler; eight great-grandchildren, Dominick, Lily, Anthony, Brandon, Johnathan, Jacelyn, Drake and Tiffany.
Joan was also preceded in death by a daughter, Joan Marie Gohsler, on Dec. 1, 2019.
Joan's family would also like to thank the wonderful, compassionate nurses, caregivers and volunteers at the Allied Hospice Respite Center, Lois, Patricia, Chrissy, Denise, Penney, Makayla, Ann, Joyce, Wendy and Dan, who made mom's last week peaceful.
The funeral will be Friday with Mass at 9:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment in St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery, Dickson City. Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. All those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church on the morning of the funeral. Committal services will be held at the church following Mass.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 18, 2019