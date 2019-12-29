Home

Joan (Neu) Domanish Campione, 87, a resident of Clarks Summit and formerly of Scranton, died Dec. 22. She was preceded in death by her first husband, who was the love of her life, John G. Domanish; and her second husband, Morris Campione.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Ann (Reber) Neu.

Surviving are a brother, Ronald Neu and wife, Carol; a sister-in-law, Janet Neu; granddaughters, Nicole Damiano (her caregiver) and Lindsey Balko; great-grandson, Devin Hudak; great-granddaughter, Madisyn Hoover; nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ellen Domanish, and infant son, Joseph Domanish; a sister, Lorraine Spindler; a brother, Lowell Neu; and a nephew, Gary Neu.

Joan's granddaughter, Nicole, would like to thank Dr. Giovanni Ramos and the AseraCare Hospice team for taking wonderful care of her grandma.

Services and interment are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.

To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website. Jennings-Calvey is honored to serve Joan and her family.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 29, 2019
