Joan Noto Carro, RN, passed away May 26, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. Daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna Hayes Noto, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; and daughter, Mary Anne.



A graduate of South Catholic High School and St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Carbondale, Joan had a long history of service to the community. Before 20 years as executive vice president of the , she worked as a private duty nurse in local hospitals. Joan was definitely a leader and demonstrated that by serving as president of the St. Francis Altar and Rosary Society, president of South Side Little League Mother's Club as well as South Catholic Mother's Club.



Living her life to the fullest, she enjoyed all musical activities such as karaoke and was a member of the International Singers. Joan was named "Northeast Woman" by The Scranton Times in 1977.



Her love and dedication to her family was unsurpassed, which includes Mary Ellen Niemotka and husband, Charles, Sunrise, Fla.; Carl and wife, Daryl, of Newport News, Va.; Mark, Horse­heads, N.Y.; and James and wife, Colleen, of Scranton.



She has 14 grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved dearly. She would let them know, always, telling them "Remember you are loved."



She was also preceded in death by beloved siblings, Claire Earman, Joseph (Gig) Noto, Nancy Napolitano and the Rev. James M. Noto.



Funeral accommodations will be made by Scarano Funeral Home with a memorial service taking place July 20 at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine's Church, Moscow.

