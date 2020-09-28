Home

Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
Joan O'Neill Milus, 85, of Whitestown, Indiana, passed through heaven's gates on Aug. 31, 2020, to Irish music and her hand held by her son Leo. She was the widow of Leo Joseph Milus (Miluszusky), who died on April 4, 2009.

Born in Carbondale on July 3, 1935, she was daughter of the late David E. and Margaret McCabe O'Neill. She graduated from Pleasant Mount High School in 1953 and earned her registered nurse degree from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Carbondale. She was married to Leo J. Milus (Miluszusky) in St. James Church, May 4, 1957. Joan was devoted wife and mother who was proud of her nearly 40-year career as a registered nurse.

Joan had a steadfast faith in God and loved being a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Raleigh, N.C. She was overjoyed with her two grandchildren. Joan's faith was her support as she applied her nursing skills in loving care of both her husband Leo and her son Kevin during their fateful battles with cancer.

She is survived by her son, Leo Joseph Milus Jr. and wife, Jeanne Spencer Milus; and grandchildren, Hugh Jameson Milus and Keelin Grace Milus, all of St. Augustine, Fla.; her sister, Ann M. Jaynes, of Toms River, N.J.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Joan was also preceded in death by her son, Kevin David Milus.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joan and her husband Leo will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. in St. James Church, Pleasant Mount. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery, Pleasant Mount, where both Joan and Leo will be put to final rest alongside their son Kevin under an Irish Cross. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.

