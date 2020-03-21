|
|
Joan P. (Yanisko) McHale, a proud lifelong resident of Scranton's Pine Brook section, passed away Friday morning at the Gardens at Scranton after an illness. She was 85 years old.
Born on Nov. 12, 1934, daughter of the late George Sr. and Anna (Mizenko) Yanisko, Joan was a graduate of the former Scranton Technical High School, class of 1952. A loving mother, sister, grandmother and aunt, her life's greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She was a longtime faithful member of Holy Family Slovak Catholic Church in Throop, before its closure.
She is survived by her family, including her sons, George McHale and wife, Lisa; and Christopher McHale and wife, Christine, all of Scranton; her daughters, Kathleen Petkovyat of Texas and Bonnie of New Jersey; stepdaughter, Colleen McHale-Prislupsky and husband, David, of Throop; her brothers, Thomas Yanisko of West Lawn; Robert Yanisko and wife, Cathy; and Paul Yanisko and wife, Ann, all of Dunmore; her sisters, Anne Notz and Martha Dougher, both of Scranton; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Siblings, George Yanisko, Mary Lenns and Theresa Thompson, also preceded her in death.
Funeral services with interment in the Holy Family Parish Cemetery, Throop, will be announced later.
With great appreciation for their tremendous care, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, c/o 600 Baltimore Drive 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 21, 2020