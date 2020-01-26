|
Joan P. Miklochik, 96, of South Canaan, died Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale, after an illness. Her husband of 70 years, the late John Miklochik, died in 2013.
Born in Pottsville, in 1923, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Margaretta Pappert Powers. She was a graduate of Pottsville High School and before retirement she was employed by St. Johnland Nursing Home on Long Island, N.Y. She was a past president of the Post 5796 Ladies Auxiliary and spent years volunteering for veteran and religious organizations. She attended St. Mary's Church, Waymart.
Surviving are a daughter, Michele Higgins and her husband, Paul, of South Canaan; a son, J. Michael Miklochik and his wife, Linda, of Arizona; a sister, Patricia Klemer of Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Anne Marie Miklochik; and her sisters and brothers.
Cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 242 Carbondale Road, Waymart. Inurnment will take place in Long Island National Cemetery, Long Island.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 26, 2020