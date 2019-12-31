|
Joan R. Davis, 84, a resident of Jessup, died Monday at Geisinger CMC, Scranton.
Born in Dunmore, Joan was the daughter of the late Leo and Catherine Krupar Woelkers. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School. Before retirement, she was employed by Eureka Security Printing for 40 years.
Joan was of the Catholic faith and loved her grandchildren immensely, vacations with her sisters and family gatherings.
Joan is survived by three children, daughter, Donna and husband, Ron Yanoski, Dickson City; son, Gary Davis and wife, Sandra, Taylor; and daughter, Lori Davis, Jessup; whom she had resided with; grandchildren, David Gargone and wife, Kelli; Gary Davis Jr., Kevin Davis and Heidi Yanoski; step-grandchildren, Ron Yanoski Jr., Stan Yanoski and Michael Yanoski; great-granddaughter, Isla Belle Gargone; sisters, Ann Maffei, Duryea; Sylvia Sands, Scranton; and Vivian Kloss, Stroudsburg; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joan was preceded in death by four sisters, Gloria Fahy, Marie Nimeth, Catherine Westerhold and Dolores Rusnok; and two brothers, Francis Woelkers and Leo Woelkers.
As per Joan's wishes, there will be no public calling hours. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website, www.mazurfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 31, 2019