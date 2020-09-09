Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis M Margotta Funeral Home
511 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-2230
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan R. Pirhalla Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan R. Pirhalla Smith Obituary

Joan R. Pirhalla Smith, 82, of Waverly, formerly of Olyphant, died Tuesday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center after an illness. She was the widow of Edward J. Smith, who died Aug. 27, 2009. The couple was married for 49 years.

Born in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Margaret Matusek Pirhalla.

She graduated from Jessup High School.

She resided most of her life in Olyphant, but lived with her daughter, Karen, in Waverly for the last 10 years. She was a member of Holy Cross Parish, St. Patrick's Church. She was very active in the .

Joan's true life's work was being a source of unconditional love to her family. Joan accompanied her husband, Ed, to his many conventions around the world. This traveling provided her with many of her most treasured memories; however, what she loved the most was spending time with her family. Joan was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her life was completely devoted to her family who adored her. She was a blessing to her family.

Surviving are two sons, Edward Jr., Olyphant, and Sean and wife, Kris, Springville; and two daughters, Karen Smith Foley and husband, Michael, Waverly, with whom she resided, and Coleen Warholic, Springville; 12 grandchildren and their significant others, Lauren Lucke and Ken, Justin Smith, Christopher Smith and Tori Bigelow, Carlie Smith, Sierra Smith, Mika Smith, Sean Smith and Kate Fricke, Kylie Smith, Megan Brewer and Aslan, T.J. Warholic and Jordan Krom, and Rebecca Warholic and Daniel Warholic; great grandchildren, Kelcie Lucke, Declan Smith, and Willow and Winter Brewer; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved mother-in-law, Florence Gibbons Smith; and her brother, John R. Pirhalla Jr.

The funeral will be Friday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with Mass at noon at St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant. Entombment, St. Mary's Assumption Mausoleum, Montdale. The viewing is private. For online condolences, go to the funeral home website.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -