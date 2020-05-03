|
It is with saddened hearts that we share the passing of Joan Regan, 89, of Levittown, Pa. She died on April 30, 2020, after a brief battle with the coronavirus, COVID-19, at Crestview Center in Langhorne.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Lucille McCahill and James Walsh. Joan was valedictorian of the Minooka High School Class of 1948. After high school, she started her career with the Bell Telephone Co. as an operator in Scranton and advanced to become a representative for the business directory.
In 1955, she married Joseph F. Regan and they eventually settled in Levittown in 1959, where they raised five children. They were married for 41 years.
Joan was a longtime member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, where she forged many friendships with "the Gang," many of whom were from upstate, especially Jean and Bob Wright.
Joan worked at the Bucks County Courier Times for 18 years in the dispatch department. She loved the job and shared many good times with her BCCT friends!
She was an avid reader and loved everything about the Civil War. She often said that she was a Southern belle in a previous life - so much so that her children jokingly called her "Scarlett."
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph F. Regan; her brother, James Walsh; and her sisters, Clare Reilly, Agatha Davis, Lucille Gallagher, Lorraine Nicholson and Anne Joyce.
She is survived by her brother, Gerald Walsh (Sandra) of Clarks Summit; her sister-in-law, Catherine Kapp of Scranton; her children, Mary Ellen Conoline (Arnie) and James Regan (Theresa) of Fairless Hills; Joanne Krzywulak (Harry) of Levittown; Rosemarie Hilgar (John) of Fallsington; and Kathleen Regan of Cumming, Ga.; her grandchildren, Terence Swartz (Kelly), Justine Conoline (P.T.), Juliana Conoline-Brannigan (Kevin), Maura Hilgar, Samantha Regan, Daniel Hilgar, Marc Bilia, Patrick Bilia and Kevin Krzywulak; her great-grandchildren, Terence Jr. and Tessa Swartz; and many nieces and nephews.
The Regan family would like to thank the staff at Crestview Center for their tireless care of their mother during a very difficult time; her caregiver, Debbie Hammond ("her Debbie") for six years of continued care and friendship; and her beloved niece, Patricia Lingman, who would always brighten her day with a visit and a treat; and to her neighbors on Neptune Lane who always looked out for her. We are also grateful to the community of St. Frances Cabrini Parish, especially Monsignor Michael P. McCormac.
Joan will be remembered as the overseer of Neptune Lane. She would not hesitate to correct any child for bad behavior - especially her own.
Many came to visit her in her later years to thank her for her guidance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to St. Frances Cabrini Parish, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, PA 19030.
A funeral Mass will be scheduled for a later date to celebrate Joan's life. Interment will be private.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020