Joan Sacchetti Gongliew-ski, 64, of Throop, Pa., passed away Saturday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of Thomas Gongliewski of Throop.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Henry and Helen Blaha Sacchetti, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and Empire Beauty School. In her younger years, she worked as a barber next to her father at Sacchetti's Barber Shop in Scranton. She also worked for several years at Specialty Records in Olyphant, and recently retired from AAA of Scranton.
Joanie enjoyed doing her crafts, making intricate jewelry and seasonal flower arrangements and wreaths. Her creations were "one-of-a-kind." She especially enjoyed gardening, and her flower garden was her passion. She enjoyed spending time with her husband at their cabin in Promised Land, always kicking back and relaxing by the fire and enjoying a few. She was an outdoorswoman who liked venturing out into the woods and picking bark, moss and anything she could use to make something. She enjoyed cooking, and was a good baker of all the "old- time" recipes handed down to her through the years. She loved her family of cats, and took great care of them endlessly. Joanie was always happy and smiling. She always knew just what to say to whomever was around her, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all of their help and support during this difficult time.
In addition to her husband, Tom, she is survived by two sons, James Kresky and Nicholas Kresky; one sister, Tina Williams and partner, Marie; three brothers, Dino Sacchetti and wife, Debbie; Mark Sacchetti and wife, Erin; and Rico Sacchetti and wife, Kasia; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by one brother, Henry Sacchetti.
The funeral will be Friday morning in Blessed Sacrament Parish at St. Anthony's Church, Rebecca Street, Throop, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. to be celebrated by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church. Interment of cremated remains in St. Anthony's Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 10, 2019