Joan Sochovka Keppick, a lifelong resident of Taylor, entered eternal life Thursday, shortly after arrival at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her husband, Michael, died Aug. 6, 1970.



Born in Taylor, she was the oldest of three daughters born to the late John and Anna Krisko Sochovka, and was a 1954 graduate of Taylor High School. She started her career working at the Wilkes-Barre Office of Public Welfare and retired from the Scranton Office. A devoted Catholic, Joan was a daily communicant at Mass and was a faithful attendee of St. Ann's Novena. She was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish and the former St. John the Baptist Church, Taylor.



Throughout her life, Joan was an excellent cook and baker, especially making ethnic dishes. Her family was the focal point in her life, and she was always there to lend a helping hand.



Surviving are a daughter, Joanne Corey and her husband, William; a son, Michael and wife, Gina; two grandchildren, Chris Corey; and Rob Corey, M.D. and wife, Mary; a sister, Anne McCormack; nephews.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, James, on June 5, 1981; and her sister, Margaret Sochovka, on July 31, 2017.



Family and friends are invited to attend Joan's Mass of Christian Burial, which will be held Monday, July 22, at 10 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Taylor. There will be no public calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Divine Mercy Parish.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.



Published in Scranton Times on July 20, 2019