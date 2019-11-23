|
Joan Straub, 83, of South Scranton, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Her husband, Robert Straub, died in 1994.
She was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church.
Prior to retirement, she worked for Techneglas.
Surviving are nieces and nephews, Robert Straub and wife, Barbara; Tom Straub, Michael Straub and wife, Peggy; numerous great-nieces and nephews, the Bob and Ellen Jordan family, and her godchild, Patty Gary.
The funeral will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor, followed by interment at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. The family requests those attending the funeral Monday to proceed directly to the church.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 23, 2019