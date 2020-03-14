|
Joan T. Harrington, 69, of Dunmore, died early Wednesday following a prolonged illness. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Patrick J. Harrington.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Marion Rempe Philbin, she was a graduate of South Catholic High School, class of 1968, and attended Marywood College.
She was a devoted member of St. Casimir's Church, where she taught CCD for 23 years. She was actively involved in the Girls Scouts and worked for several years at Head Start.
Always dedicated to the needs of others, she prioritized the needs of her eight children and husband above all else. She relied on her faith as her source of strength and her actions always came from her heart.
She is also survived by daughters, Terri Harrington Stukus and husband, Paul, of Virginia; Patty Harrington and husband, Rich Johnson, of Lewisberry; Katie Spencer and husband, Matt, of Dunmore; Erin Harrington and fiancé, Andrew Roth, of Denver, Colo.; and Eileen Roth and husband, Cory, of New York; sons, Mike Harrington and wife, Laurie Phillips, of Colorado; John Harrington and wife, Cristina Bordes, of Colorado; and David Harrington and wife, Corey Davis, of Dalton; sister, Theresa Philbin of Scranton; grandchildren, Aleena, Brayden, Javin, Kael, Nico, Aaron, Denis, David, Connor, Adrian, Kieran, Lucy, Patrick, Riley and Jack.
The funeral will be Tuesday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment is private at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
To offer the family a condolence or for more information, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 14, 2020