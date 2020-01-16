|
Joan T. Mazur, RN, 85, of Olyphant, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Mazur, who died in 1985.
Born in Peckville, daughter of the late John and Sophie Cwik Gombar, she was a member of Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, and was a former member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Olyphant, before its closing. Joan was a graduate of Olyphant High School and the Scranton State General School of Nursing. She had been employed as a registered nurse by Scranton State General Hospital, Mid Valley Hospital and she retired from Mid Valley School District.
Surviving are two daughters, Donna Rebar and husband, Dr. Stephen "Skip" Rebar, Dickson City; and Susan Tully, Olyphant; five grandchildren, Robert and Andrew Bird, Dr. Ryan Rebar, Dr. Krista Rebar and Christopher Rebar; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Kyler Bird; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, John Gombar.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours.
Arrangements Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 16, 2020