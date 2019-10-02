|
JoAnn Evangelista of Taylor died Friday at the Allied Skilled Nursing Center. Her husband of 51 years is John J. Evangelista.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Alonzo and Josephine Fisher Nardella, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. JoAnn was a loving wife and loving grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Also surviving are sons, John and wife, Taryn, Dunmore; and Brian and fiancée, Mary Hoover, Pittston Twp.; grandchildren, Alexis, Brynn, Chase and Zack; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael.
Private funeral services and interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019