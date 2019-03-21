Joann M. Hatalovich, 78, Carbondale, died Tuesday at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann M. Hatalovich.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late John and Sonia Sweda Hatalovich, she was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale.
Surviving are several nieces, cousins and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Hatalovich; and a sister, Betty Garino.
The funeral will be Friday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment, St. John's Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Mayfield.
Friends may call at the church from 10:30 until Mass time.
Arrangements: the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 21, 2019