Joann Volinsky, 62, of Scranton, died Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the loving wife of Richard C. Volinsky.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the former Joan McCluskey, Scranton, and the late Frank Gibbs, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1974. She was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish, North Scranton. Joann loved to bowl and was proud to have bowled a perfect 300 game at the Green Ridge Lanes. She also enjoyed playing bingo and scratch-off tickets, completing crossword puzzles and playing cards.



Joann was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed being surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren, who were her world. She was Thor Jr.'s biggest fan and loved watching him play baseball. She also loved to cook with Emma and watch her dance. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



Also surviving are her two daughters, Kelly Kelly and husband, Thor, Scranton; and Cassandra Volinsky and girlfriend, Stacy Hawkins, Moosic; a son, John Gibbs, Duryea; grandchildren, Emma Kelly, Thor Kelly Jr. and Morgan Gibbs; a sister-in-law, Linda Gavin and husband, Bill, Moscow; four brothers and two sisters.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, a sister; and her beloved dog, Gracie.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart and their kindness and compassionate care.



Arrangements will be private at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Arrangements by the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary