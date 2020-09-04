Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
JoAnn Ward

JoAnn Ward Obituary

JoAnn (Anderson) Ward, age 77, of West Scranton, passed away Thursday morning at home after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, John Robert Ward, on Feb. 22, 2012.

Raised in Clarks Summit, JoAnn was born on April 7, 1943, a daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Briggs) Anderson. Upon meeting her longtime husband, she would go on to begin a family, raising her daughters.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, a recent great-great-grandmother and a sister who will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Drobenak of Hummelstown, her caregiver, Jacqueline (Jackie) Small of Scranton, and Joyce Wormuth and husband, Randy, of North Carolina; her sister, Arlene Campbell of Dalton; nine grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and her four adored cats. A grandson, Michael Drobenak, also preceded her in death.

Services have been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10, at noon, at the Fairview Memorial Park Mausoleum, Elmhurst Twp.

JoAnn hated black so please dress colorfully!

Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.


