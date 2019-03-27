Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanna A. Butler. View Sign

Joanna A. Butler, 96, of Old Forge, died Monday at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. Her husband of 60 years, Andrew W. "Chiefy" Butler Sr., died April 9, 2007.



Born Oct. 19, 1922, in Old Forge, daughter of the late Santi and Nellie Ceccacci Beviglia, she was a 1939 graduate of Old Forge High School. For more than 40 years, Joanna served tables as a waitress for Ghigiarelli's Pizza until she retired in the 80s to babysit her grandkids. Joanna was a member, holding the office of secretary for a time, of the Old Forge Senior Citizens which met at Arcaro and Genell's. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish.



Joanna was a proud patriot who took her voting privilege seriously. She earned the award for 50 years of consecutively voting without missing a single election. She loved working the polls every election season and was well known for her cavatelli and broccoli, which she graciously served to her coworkers. Family was her life, and she treasured every moment with her grandchilden and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Surviving are her sons, Andrew Butler Jr. and wife, Linda, Old Forge; and Gary Butler and wife, Marion, Taylor; a sister, Adele Sweeder, Old Forge; grandchildren, Billy Butler and wife, Rebecca; Adam Butler; Julie Sulla and husband, Aaron; and Ravyn Caputo; great-grandchildren, Cecilia, Jacob and Carmine; and many nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Modesta Smith; and a brother, Gino Beviglia.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Armando Sallavanti, Dr. James Roche, and the nurses and staff of the ICU at Moses Taylor Hospital for your care and compassion shown to Joanna. You were "angels" in human form and your kindness will not be forgotten.



Funeral services will begin Friday at 11:30 a.m. from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, to be celebrated by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 at the funeral home. Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave an online condolence.

517 North Main Street

Old Forge , PA 18518-1811

