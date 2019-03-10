Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanna D. Perry. View Sign

Joanna D. Perry, 85, Carbondale, died Thursday night at the Lackawanna Healthcare Center, Sturges, after an illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, John K. Perry, on Dec. 29, 2011. At the time of his death, they were married for 56 years.



Born Aug. 10, 1933, in the city of Rotterdam, South Holland, the Netherlands, the daughter of the late Joeb and Marrtge (Debak) van den Blink, she was raised and educated in Holland, where she was a student nurse and also worked with her father in a tax office. In 1954, she moved to Canada, where she met her husband. Their family emigrated to the United States in 1963, where she was a homemaker, raising five children. She later worked and retired from American Tree and Wreath Co., Coxsackie, N.Y. She was a member of Peckville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.



Joanna took an active interest in conservative politics, where she could often be found volunteering at the local polls, supporting Right to Life issues and watching Fox News.



She is survived by three sons, Robert W. Perry, Ridgefield, N.J.; Martin J. Perry, Harford; and John S. Perry and wife, Jessica, Carbondale; a daughter, Louisa Jane Polach and companion, Paul Salvatore, Carbondale; four grandchildren, Noelle, Scott, Stephen and Samantha; four great-grandchildren, Trevor, Jessica, Benjamin and Bruce; a sister, Hetty Engel, Holland; three brothers, Lane and Case van den Blink, both of Holland; and James van den Blink, British Columbia, Canada; a sister-in-law, Margaret Brown, Ontario, Canada; a brother-in-law, Norman Perry, Ontario, Canada; several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Andrew R. Perry; a brother, Paul van den Blink; and a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Perry.



The funeral will be Tuesday at noon from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with the Rev. Nestor Soto, pastor of Peckville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, officiating. Spring interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.



Friends may call Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon.



