Joanna DeMartini, of Scranton, born March 17, 1959, died Dec. 18, 2019, at home.
Joanna lost her six-year battle with lung disease. She was 60.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Joseph DeMartini, and their son, Joseph, and her brothers, Michael and James, and sister, Jezerey.
Rest in Peace my love, you will never be forgotten.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 21, 2019